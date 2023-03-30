City Council to Consider: Opposing Tax- and Fee-Limitation Measure; Resolution Condemning Antisemitism

~ A resolution opposing an upcoming statewide ballot measure, the "Taxpayer Protection and Government Accountability Act," filed by the California Business Roundtable. The initiative would expand restrictions on local governments' revenue-raising authority regarding taxes and fees. It would also introduce more restrictive standards and heightened legal challenges to fees and charges imposed by local agencies, affecting an estimated $2 billion per year of local government fee and charge revenue, according to the League of California Cities. More...
~ A resolution "Condemning and Rejecting Antisemitism and supporting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance by Affirming Monrovia's Commitment to Ensuring our Community is a Safe and Welcoming Place." Details
~ Proclaiming April DMV/Donate Life Month (here) and Oral Cancer Awareness Month (here).
- Brad Haugaard
