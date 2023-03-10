News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Get Photo With Easter Bunny
Get your photo taken with the Easter Bunny April 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Library Park. Also, arts & crafts, lawn games, photo opportunities and Library Storytime. Call Community Services at 256-8246 for questions.
- Brad Haugaard
3/10/2023
