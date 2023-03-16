News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Restaurants
•
Library Catalog
•
Library Activities
•
History
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Council Will Proclaim Suicide Prevention Month and Vietnam Vets Day
At its next meeting (agenda: ) the Monrovia City Council will consider proclaiming March as "
March 4 Balance
: Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Month" and March 29 as "
National Vietnam War Veteran's Day
."
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/16/2023
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment