News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Council Will Proclaim Suicide Prevention Month and Vietnam Vets Day


At its next meeting (agenda: ) the Monrovia City Council will consider proclaiming March as "March 4 Balance: Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness Month" and March 29  as "National Vietnam War Veteran's Day."

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)