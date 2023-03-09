Old Homes Tour is Back to Being In-Person - May 7

A Queen Anne style home on the vintage homes tour.
Monrovia Historic Preservation Group will host its 39th annual vintage home tour on Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the first in-person tour since the pandemic began in 2020. The tour features an 1887 Queen Anne Victorian, a 1915 Craftsman recently landmarked, a 1931 Spanish Colonial Revival, a 1913 Craftsman, and an 1885 Eastlake Victorian. The Monrovia Historical Museum and Anderson House Museum will also be open for viewing, both having undergone renovations during the pandemic.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment