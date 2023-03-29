Registration Open for 13th Annual Neighborhood Conference

Monrovia Area Partnership's 13th free Annual Neighborhood Conference will be held on April 29, with registration and a continental breakfast at 9 a.m. and workshops starting at 10:15 a.m. The conference will feature workshops, an information fair, health screenings, and food. The goal is to provide education, information, training, and resources for the community, and to encourage attendees to share what they have learned. The event features two workshop sessions, with topics including gardening, city resources, landlord-tenant rights, leadership, community projects, Monrovia history, active shooter training, and SB1383 (organic waste recycling). Workshops have limited capacity, so attendees should register as soon as possible. Register here.
