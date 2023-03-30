Jewelry Heist on Huntington; Assault With TV Remote - Wife Arrested; Man Assaulted While Walking; Man Wandering in Traffic ; Etc…

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for March 23 – 29. - Brad Haugaard]
During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 348 service events, resulting in 71 investigations.
Grand Theft Auto
March 23 at 4:02 p.m., the victim reported her vehicle had been stolen overnight from the 200 block of Los Angeles. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Violence
March 23 at 5:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a domestic incident. A female subject was located and stated she was slapped by her boyfriend. There were no injuries and the male subject was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 24 at 10:15 a.m., a security guard from a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a male subject was refusing to leave. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. The subject had six outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft
March 24 at 3:39 p.m., an employee in the 500 block of W. Huntington called to report that a male subject entered the business, smashed a jewelry display case and took merchandise. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 24 at 5:08 p.m., a motorist called to report a traffic collision in the intersection of Duarte and Mayflower. Officers and Paramedics arrived and checked on the well-being of the occupants. Three people were injured and one was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Weapon / Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 4:11 a.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Foothill reported a male subject was in her back yard. Officers responded and located the subject. He was in possession of a concealed dirk and dagger and a controlled substance. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery
March 25 at 4:53 a.m., a security guard in the 1600 block of California called and report there was an assault victim at the location. Officers arrived and found an adult male with injuries to his face. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The victim stated two male subjects assaulted him while he was walking. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence
March 25 at 6:42 p.m., a caller reported a motorist collided into a parked vehicle in the 100 block of W. Cypress. Officers arrived and found the driver to be intoxicated, but was also complaining of pain. MFD responded and transported the driver to a nearby hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 8:48 p.m., an officer working at a DUI Checkpoint in the 1900 block of S. Myrtle found one of the motorists to be intoxicated after speaking with him. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
March 25 at 11:16 p.m., while patrolling the 1600 block of S. Shamrock an officer saw a bicyclist commit a traffic violation. After he stopped the bicyclist he found the bicyclist was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 26 at 5:12 a.m., an officer patrolling the area of Myrtle and Benrud saw an adult male subject walking in traffic lanes. A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed towards the subject so the officer positioned his vehicle between the man and the vehicle and activated his emergency lights. It was determined the man was a danger to himself, he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 26 at 10:25 p.m., a witness reported a hit and run traffic collision in the 800 block of Monterey where a vehicle hit multiple parked cars. The driver ran from the scene. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 3:40 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 500 block of W. Huntington she was flagged down by a store security guard. The security guard reported three male suspects were taking items from the store and fled on foot. The officer was able to locate and detain one suspect. The suspect was arrested, cite, and released at the scene.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 27 at 5:02 p.m., domestic violence was reported in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. A couple was arguing when the wife picked up the TV remote control and threw it at her husband hitting him in the mouth. The husband refused an Emergency Protective Order and prosecution. The female was arrested, cited and released.
Grand Theft
March 27 at 8:40 p.m., a victim reported that the catalytic converter from his vehicle was stolen in the 200 block of N. Canyon. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
March 28 at 6:50 a.m., an officer responded to 2000 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject who was confused. He was not reported as a missing person. The subject was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Grand Theft
March 28 at 10:53 a.m., an officer responded to the 500 block of East Lemon regarding a theft of a catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The victim parked his vehicle last Saturday at his residence and discovered the catalytic converter missing this morning. The victim will review his Ring camera to see if the suspects were caught on video. The loss value is $ 1,400.00. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 28 at 2:17 p.m., a victim in the 100 block of E. Lime reported a burglary in a commercial unit. An investigation revealed the suspects forced open the unit and took numerous items. This investigation is continuing.
Battery Report – Suspect Arrested
March 28 at 3:47 p.m., a male subject walked into the MPD lobby reported he was robbed and battered by two male suspects in the 500 block of W. Huntington. MFD responded to the lobby and treated the male subject. An investigation revealed that the male subject was actually involved in a domestic fight with his partner. Officers responded and interviewed the partner and confirmed it was domestic violence and no robbery occurred. The male subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 29 at 9:02 a.m., an officer responded to 200 block of N. Magnolia regarding a welfare check on a female subject. Upon arrival officers noticed food was delivered some time ago and appeared no one was home. Officers were able to locate the resident through a side door. MFD responded and transported her to a local hospital, where she was placed on a hold for being unable to care for herself.
Shoplifting – Suspects Arrested
March 29 at 9:22 p.m., an employee from the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting in progress involving three suspects. Officers arrived as two of the suspects left the store and a foot pursuit ensued. Both suspects were located and detained. The third suspect fled as the two other suspects were being detained. The suspects were arrested, cited and released.
