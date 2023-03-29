News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Dinner at Ike’s Love and Sandwiches


Dinner at the new “Ike‘s Love and Sandwiches,” in the Huntington Oaks shopping center. Got the Hunter Pence sandwich (turkey, bacon, avocado, and cheese,) combo for $18.95. The combo includes a drink and the bag of chips. Very tasty.

- Brad Haugaard 

