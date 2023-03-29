News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com •
Dinner at Ike’s Love and Sandwiches
Dinner at the new “Ike‘s Love and Sandwiches,” in the Huntington Oaks shopping center. Got the Hunter Pence sandwich (turkey, bacon, avocado, and cheese,) combo for $18.95. The combo includes a drink and the bag of chips. Very tasty.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
3/29/2023
1 comment:
Anonymous
March 29, 2023 at 5:56 PM
Wow that’s an expensive sandwich
