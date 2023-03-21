Mountains or Beach, Jett is Up for Adventure ... And a Snuggle

Who can say no to this smile? Charming Jett is about as fun as they come. He is always up for an adventure, whether it be a hike in the mountains, a trip to the beach or a stroll around town. Afterwards, he never turns down a snuggle!
Jett has been spending time with a foster family and they absolutely rave about him. They’ve shared that he gets along well with their dog and likes everyone he meets. Jett is described as “easy-going and affectionate.” At only 50 pounds, Jett is big enough to hang with the big dogs and small enough to curl up next to you on the loveseat!
Jett is a young six years old, which makes him eligible for the Seniors for Seniors program; his adoption fee is waived for an adopter over 60.
The adoption fee for dogs is $150. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
