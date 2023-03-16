Monrovia Police: Dog Stolen From Vehicle; Drunks; Woman Bites Man; Anonymous Death Threats; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 304 service events, resulting in 68 investigations.
Missing Person
March 9 at 12:26 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Palm reported a juvenile ran away. Officers responded and added the juvenile to the missing person system. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 9 at 4:31 p.m., a witness reported a traffic collision in the 1000 block of Royal Oaks. Officers and Paramedics arrived and checked the well-being of the occupants. Two occupants complained of pain. The driver at fault was issued a citation.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 9 at 8:04 p.m., a witness reported a hit and run traffic collision in the 900 block of Monterey where a vehicle collided with two parked vehicles. The driver fled the scene, but was followed by a witness, who was able to obtain the vehicles license plate and relay it to MPD dispatch. The vehicle returned to a neighboring city. The neighboring jurisdiction checked the location but was unable to locate the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity – Suspect Arrested
March 9 at 10:08 p.m., a caller in the 100 block of E. Olive a male subject using drugs in his vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and observed a large bag of drug paraphernalia on the center console. The male subject was contacted and admitted to owning and using the drugs. The subject was arrested, issued a citation in the field, and released at the scene.
Weapons Offense
March 9 at 10:08 p.m., while officers were checking for a possible suspect vehicle from a previous call in the 100 block of E. Olive, they observed a loaded handgun in a vehicle parked in the rear parking lot. The owner of the vehicle was located and consented to a search of his vehicle. The firearm returned registered to him. The owner was issued multiple CCW's from other states but did not currently have one from California. He was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene.
Burglary Vehicle
March 9 at 10:30 p.m., a victim in the 700 block of E. Huntington reported his vehicle was broken into and his dog was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 4:01 a.m., a caller reported a subject in the rear alley of the 400 block of W. Lemon. The subject was banging on windows and making noise. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. He was placed under arrest. When officers tried to put him into the patrol vehicle, the subject resisted and would not cooperate. The jail van was called to the scene. The subject was transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 10:51 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Evergreen and Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He conducted a traffic stop and learned the driver had outstanding arrest warrants. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Residential Burglary
March 10 at 4:09 p.m. a resident in the 400 block of S. Sunset called to report his home was broken into sometime during the day. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 10 at 9:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Foothill and Alta Vista regarding a possible DUI driver. Officers located the vehicle parked with the driver still inside. They spoke with the driver and observed signs of intoxication. After a field sobriety test was conducted, the driver was arrested and transported to MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 2:16 a.m., a caller in the 800 block of W. Colorado reported a physical altercation between a male subject and female subject. When officers arrived the parties were separated. An investigation revealed a child was currently staying at the location with the male subject. The female arrived and attempted to remove the child and assaulted the male subject. The male sustained injuries and bite marks to his arms. The female was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 11 at 3:17 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Peck and Live Oak when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the driver and saw signs of intoxication. After field sobriety tests were conducted, the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempted Grand Theft Auto
March 12 at 10:49 p.m., a caller reported that someone tried to steal her vehicle while she was at work in the 400 block of W. Huntington. Her door handle was broken and the ignition was punched. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
March 13 at 8:45 a.m., a caller reported her vehicle was stolen sometime during the night. The vehicle was last seen in the 700 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
March 13 at 8:47 a.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of W. Huntington called to report a customer rented equipment and failed to return it. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 13 at 1:26 p.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Olive and Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, issued a citation and released at the scene.
Mental Evaluation / Missing Person
March 13 at 5:05 p.m., a mother called from the 400 block of N. Primrose to report that her adult son was suicidal. Officers responded and the son was already gone. He was entered as a missing person. Shortly before 6:30 pm, the son returned. Officers responded again and based on his statements, he was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation. He was removed from the missing person system.
Grand Theft
March 13 at 9:20 p.m., a business from the 1600 block of S. Mountain called regarding a shoplifter. The suspect stole power tools and was fleeing. Officers arrived and searched the area but the suspect was not located. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 4:18 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of California and Cherry when he contacted a subject. The subject was in possession of drug paraphernalia. A computer check revealed he was a wanted person. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 14 at 7:18 p.m., an employee from the 500 block of W. Huntington called regarding a shoplifter. The suspect took large amounts of clothing and shoes and fled. Officers responded to the area. Shortly thereafter, a caller from the 1200 block of S. Alta Vista reported a suspicious person. He was located and identified as the theft suspect. The stolen property was recovered. He was arrested, cited, and released at the scene.
Vehicle Burglary / Vehicle Pursuit – Suspect Arrested
March 15 at 2:49 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle burglary in progress in the 100 block of W. Olive. The suspect vehicle sped off and the officer followed. The officer pursued the vehicle onto the 605 freeway into Baldwin Park. When the vehicle came to a stop the driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Petty Theft
March 15 at 2:32 p.m., a caller reported someone had stolen her wallet in the 500 block of W. Huntington. This investigation is continuing.
Criminal Threats
March 15 at 2:59 p.m., a caller from the 600 block of E. Colorado reported someone was sending her death threats on her cell phone and she was in fear of her life. This investigation is continuing.
Domestic Battery
March 15 at 9:36 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of E. Palm reported that her boyfriend assaulted her. Officers arrived but the boyfriend had already left. The boyfriend had damaged property in the home and pulled the victim's hair. This investigation is continuing.
No comments:
Post a Comment