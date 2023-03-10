News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Police Station Gets New Sign; No Street Fair Today; Older American Nominations Open; Veggie Workshop; Youth Soccer; Nursing Job Fair


In his latest report (https://goo.gl/aOqX7O) City Manager Dylan Feik reports: 

~ The Monrovia Police Station recently got a fresh coat of paint and new sign.

~ No street fair today because of rain.

~ Nominations are open for Monrovia's  Older American of the Year award, which recognizes a Monrovian, 60 or older, who demonstrates service and community involvement. Nomination forms are due next Friday, March 17, and are available here:  link.

~ Free Spring Veggie workshop from 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Learn about the different veggies you can grow during the warm season. Free and open to all at the Monrovia Community Garden (Colorado and Magnolia).

~ Registration open for Monrovia After School Youth Sports Program Co-ed Soccer.  details.

~ Monrovia Community Adult School is hosting a Job Fair for Nurse Assistants and Home Care Aides on Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. in Room 33 at the Mountain Campus (920 S. Mountain Avenue). For more information contact the school at 471-3035.

- Brad Haugaard

