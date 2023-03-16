Event Set to Raise Funds to Stop Bradbury Street Widening

A fundraising event will take place on March 25, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 1034 Wildrose Ave. to raise awareness and funds to save oaks on the border of Monrovia and Bradbury, which are threatened by a road-widening project. The event is organized by Grow Monrovia, along with neighbors from Bradbury and Monrovia and will feature environmental speakers, live music, food and drinks, and a silent auction with donated items. All proceeds will go to stop the project. The event is free and food tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Grow Monrovia at info@growmonrovia.org or visit its GoFundMe site here.
- Brad Haugaard
