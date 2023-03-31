News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com   •  Restaurants   •  Library Catalog   •  Library Activities  •  History   •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Eastertime in Monrovia

Easter Activities in Monrovia:

~ Get your picture with the Easter Bunny (or "Spring Bunny," if you prefer) tomorrow, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Library Park. Plus arts and crafts, lawn games, and Storytime.

~ And the following Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. an Easter egg hunt at Recreation Park (620 S. Shamrock Avenue). Arts and crafts, face painting, wellness activities, healthy lifestyle demonstrations, toddler activities and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

~ And the next day, Easter, Calvary Chapel Monrovia will hold a service in Library Park at 10 a.m. Childcare available.

Brad Haugaard

