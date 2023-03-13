Flamenco Guitarist at Monthly Guitar Night

Flamenco guitarist Adam Del Monte will appear next Monday, March 20, 6:30 p.m. at LOOK Cinemas along with multi-instrumentalist Scott Johnson and his classical guitar students from the California School for the Arts in Duarte. This event is presented every third Monday of the month and showcases professional and student guitarists. Details
Comment: I had no idea these performances were taking place. Thanks so much to Felix Bullock, a Monrovian who teaches guitar at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and is involved in these monthly performances, for letting me know.
- Brad Haugaard
