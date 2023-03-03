School Board to Consider Paying Employees to Retire Early; New Principal Position; Members for Bond Oversight Committee

~ Approving a retirement incentive of $1,000, $500, or $250 for retirement age employees. link
~ Creating a new position, that of Alternative Education Principal, who will be the educational leader and chief administrator of Canyon Oaks High School and Mountain Park Independent Study. link
~ Appointing Jason Willoughby, Albert Clegg, Gary Schaeffler, Carolyn Noonchester, James Mendez, Terrence Williams, and Janet Wall to the Citizens Oversight Committee to make sure the Measure MM bond money is properly spent. link
~ Approving a report that the school district will be able to meet its financial obligations for 2022-23 and the following two fiscal years. link
- Brad Haugaard
