When Should City Hold Monrovia Days Parade? Monrovia Today Available; Be a Literacy Tutor; Lucinda Garcia Park Reopening

The city wants to ask you whether it should schedule the Monrovia Days Parade for Thursday, May 18 in the evening, or on Saturday morning, May 20. Here's a survey: t.ly/d8EP
~ The Spring edition of Monrovia Today is online now and will be delivered to your house shortly. It features recreation classes starting March 20, and events in March, April and May. Here's the online version: t.ly/STwN
~ Monrovia Public Library's Adult Literacy program needs tutors to help English-speaking adults improve reading and writing skills. You will be trained and provided with materials and support. For more information, email literacyservices@ci.monrovia.ca.us or call 256-8274.
~ Lucinda Garcia Park Dedication and Grand Reopening will be on Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m. For questions, call 256-8246.
- Brad Haugaard
