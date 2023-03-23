News: brad.haugaard@gmail.com • Restaurants • Library Catalog • Library Activities • History • Facebook / Twitter / RSS
Monrovia Police: Man Stabbed; Fights; Arrest on Murder Warrant; Employee Threatened With Knife; Stealing From Stores; Etc.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 6:16 a.m., a resident in the 1200 block of California called to report that her husband physically assaulted. Officers responded and located the husband. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Hit and Run Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 16 at 2:15 p.m., Arcadia PD initiated a vehicle pursuit and canceled shortly after. Moments after they canceled the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed into five vehicles in the 500 block of W. Huntington. The driver fled on foot but was located shortly after. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 2:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 200 block of W. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a traffic violation. He stopped the vehicle and found the driver to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Assault
March 17 at 3:27 p.m., a caller reported a male subject was stabbed near 1600 block of S. Myrtle. The victim was located and found to have several stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Resist / Delay – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 3:51 p.m., an employee from a business in the 200 block of E. Duarte called to report a male subject was on their property and refusing to leave. Officers arrived and located the subject who was refusing to leave. The officers attempted to place the subject under arrest for trespassing and the subject fought with officers. The officers managed to detain the suspect. Two officers sustained injuries, one of the officers was transported to a hospital for treatment. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Mental Evaluation
March 17 at 6:21 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Evergreen reported his mother was attempting to harm herself. Officers and MFD responded. She was transported to a hospital for treatment and a mental evaluation.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
March 17 at 9:45 p.m., an officer was patrolling the 1900 block of S. Myrtle when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the car and discovered the driver not only was suspended from driving, but had a no bail probation warrant for his arrest. The driver was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
March 17 at 10:02 p.m., the victim arrived at the MPD lobby to report her boyfriend had hit her and pushed her earlier in the day. She had minor visible injuries, so MFD responded to provide medical aid. The female was not cooperative. This investigation is continuing.
Disturbing the Peace
March 17 at 11:06 p.m., a female subject in the 100 block of W. Palm reported loud music in the area. Officers responded to keep the peace.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 1:09 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 700 block of E. Huntington when he saw a motorist commit a driving violation. He stopped the vehicle and discovered the driver was heavily intoxicated. After field sobriety tests were conducted, he was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Fight in Progress / Battery / Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
March 18 at 2:16 a.m., a caller reported several people fighting in the area of Myrtle and Colorado. Officers arrived and the fight was over. They located some of the subjects involved. One of them had a cut to her head and MFD responded to provide care. The person who hit her was not located, however, one of the subjects was intoxicated and unable to care for his own safety. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Battery
March 18 at 7:06 p.m., the manager of a restaurant in the 900 block of W. Huntington reported two of her employees were involved in a fist fight in the kitchen. Officers and MFD Paramedics responded. One female had been hit multiple times by another female requiring her to be transported to a nearby hospital. The other female was gone prior to officers’ arrival. This investigation is continuing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 8:47 p.m., an employee from a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain reported a shoplifting. Officers arrived and detained the suspect in the parking lot. The suspect was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested, cited and released at the scene.
Fight in Progress – Suspect Arrested
March 19 at 11:16 p.m., an employee from a restaurant in the 100 block of E. Olive reported that two subjects were fighting in front of the restaurant. Officers arrived and detained the subjects. One of the subjects was arrested for public intoxication and was found to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Weapons Offense / Warrant arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 20 at 11:35 a.m., a witness reported male adult subjects were arguing with a store employees in the 1600 block of S. Mountain when one of the suspects pulled out a knife and threatened one of the employees. Both suspects fled as officers arrived. One suspect was located and detained. He was arrested for a warrant and narcotics that were found on him. The other suspect got away. This investigation is ongoing.
Robbery
March 20 at 2:40 p.m., a caller reported two male adults entered a store in the 500 block of W. Huntington and took items without paying for them. When he attempted to stop the suspects they pushed him down to the ground and got away. This investigation is ongoing.
Traffic Collision
March 20 at 3:52 p.m., a driver was traveling in the area of Monterey and Huntington when they failed to stop. The driver collided into the rear of one vehicle, which then collided into the rear of another vehicle. Two people and a small child were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.
Grand Theft
March 20 at 7:31 p.m., loss prevention in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a theft that occurred earlier in the day. The suspect stole merchandise and fled. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 7:27 a.m., a male subject walked into a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain and took merchandise without paying. Officers arrived and contacted the suspect outside the store. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Grand Theft Auto
March 21 at 2:00 p.m., a caller in the 400 block of Monrovista reported a vehicle was parked on the street for several days. A computer check of the license plate revealed the vehicle was reported stolen. The vehicle was recovered and the owner was contacted. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
March 21 at 2:37 p.m., a business owner in the 1800 block of S. California reported his business was broken into overnight. The suspects took property. This investigation is ongoing.
Shoplifting – Suspect Arrested
March 21 at 7:29 p.m., officers responded to a shoplifting in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. Three subjects were detained as they left the store. The three subjects were arrested, cited and released in the field.
Grand Theft in Progress – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 4:12 a.m., while on patrol in the area of 700 block of E. Central, an officer saw a subject loading a truck with tires. The officer conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver. An investigation revealed the tires were stolen. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 22 at 3:02 p.m., a vehicle collision was reported in the area of Peck and Live Oak. One person was transported to the hospital due to minor injuries.
Residential Burglary
March 22 at 8:37 p.m., a caller reported that her home in the 200 block of Canyon Crest had been burglarized and jewelry was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 22 at 11:23 p.m., while on patrol an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Mountain and Huntington. The male passenger gave officers a false name, however, this subject is known from multiple prior arrests. A computer check revealed the subject had a million dollar attempt murder warrant. CHP responded to the traffic stop and took custody of the subject.
