Mischievous Loki Can Play Catch Even By Himself

You can tell by the twinkle in his eye that Loki is aptly named. This mischievous little rascal is a laugh a minute and always has us shaking our heads. Loki is very playful and entertains himself by playing catch, even when no one else is playing!
Loki has been in a foster home for a few weeks now and he’s made great progress! He really likes a routine and learning new things. He’s a master at some tricks already and eager to learn more. Loki loves toys, kids, and he’s even made some dog friends!
Loki is on the smaller side- he has lovingly been described as a “pocket husky”. He won’t take up too much room on the couch when he’s getting his always-appreciated snuggles!
All dogs over 40 pounds at Pasadena Humane will have a reduced adoption fee of only $75 between 3/28 - 4/11!
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet. View photos of adoptable pets and schedule an adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Sunday and Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
