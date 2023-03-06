A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia's Senator, Herbert Evans

Senator Herbert J. Evans was a state senator (1925-1929), orange grower and real estate and insurance broker. He was born in London where he became a lawyer at the age of 15, leaving to become a bookkeeper in Muskogee, Indian Territory, US. He married Jane Louise Berry; they had a son, Edward Arthur, and daughter, Caroline Margot. The family came to Monrovia on April 15, 1905 and bought an orange grove. H.J. served as a City Trustee off and on between 1908-1916. He was a member of the "Ten Thousand Club", whose purpose was to double the size of the city (in 1914 at 5,250). See John L. Wiley, History of Monrovia, 1927. Photo around 1916. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
