Monrovia Police: Robbery With Handgun; Daughter Hits Dad With Knife Handle; Car Runs Light, Broadsides and Rolls Another Car; 10 Intoxicated Drivers; Etc.

Attempted Burglary
March 2 at 3:44 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte regarding an alarm activation. Officers arrived and saw one of the front windows was broken. This investigation is continuing.
Hit and Run Traffic Collision
March 2 at 6:22 p.m., a hit and run traffic collision was reported in the area of California and Colorado. A juvenile was hit by a vehicle and the vehicle fled the scene. Officers and MFD responded to the scene. MFD treated the juvenile. He was transported to a local hospital for further treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
March 3 at 10:32 a.m., the owner of a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle Ave. reported arriving to find the rear door open. A checkbook was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
March 3 at 4:32 p.m., a victim called from a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reporting that two male suspects entered a business and stole the victim’s purse. The suspects attempted to use the victim's credit card at a business minutes later. The investigation is continuing.
Robbery
March 3 at 5:05 p.m., an employee called from a business in the 1600 block of S. Myrtle to report a robbery. A male suspect jumped on the counter and pointed a handgun at the clerk. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
March 3 at 6:26 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of S. Myrtle reported several juveniles entered her store and stole property. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening
March 3 at 7:07 p.m., a caller in a business in the 500 block of W. Huntington reported a customer became upset and began to threaten harm to the employees. The suspect left before officers arrived. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 12:01 a.m., while on patrol an officer saw a driver commit a traffic violation in the area of Mayflower and Evergreen. The officer conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was driving under the influence. The driver was arrested and was transported to MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 12:14 a.m., an officer saw a driver commit a violation in the area of Magnolia and Olive and conducted a traffic stop. After a DUI investigation the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision
March 4 at 12:18 a.m., an intoxicated driver slammed into the rear of a parked vehicle in the 3300 block of S. Peck, causing the parked vehicle to collide into a food cart with workers and patrons. Multiple injuries were reported and MFD responded along with Arcadia PD and Irwindale PD. Four people were injured and transported to area hospitals. The DUI driver was also transported to the hospital. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 2:04 a.m., as officers were dealing with a collision scene, a vehicle drove by the 3300 block of S. Peck with two flat tires and the rims exposed. Officers quickly got in their vehicles and caught up with the driver. The vehicle slowed down and then collided into the rear of an occupied parked vehicle. The driver was contacted and showed signs and symptoms of being under the influence. A DUI investigation ensued and the driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 2:59 a.m., while on patrol an officer saw a driver commit a violation near the intersection of Myrtle and Live Oak and conducted a traffic stop. The driver displayed signs of being under the influence. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision
March 4 at 4:08 a.m., a vehicle collided into a power pole in the area of California and Hurstview, causing it to fall on top of another vehicle. MFD responded and the driver was removed from the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Intoxication was suspected. This investigation is continuing.
Battery
March 4 at 3:07 p.m., a caller reported a male subject loitering near a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. Employees asked him to leave and he became agitated. Another customer took it upon himself to physically escort the subject out of the location. The subject requested prosecution. This investigation is continuing.
Drug Offense – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 3:09 p.m., officers were dispatched to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a suspicious vehicle with two occupants. The reporting party stated the driver appeared to be under the influence. Officers arrived and contacted the occupants. During a search of the vehicle officers located numerous hypodermic syringes. One officer suffered a puncture wound to his finger from a needle that had been used to inject drugs. The two suspects were arrested, issued citations, and released. The officer was treated for his injury at a local hospital.
Grand Theft
March 4 at 6:19 p.m., an officer responded to a residence in the 100 block of Grand regarding a theft of mail packages. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence / Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
March 4 at 10:16 p.m., a traffic collision was reported in the 300 block of W. Huntington. Officers arrived and detained a female that drove her vehicle into another parked vehicle. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed she was under the influence. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 5 at 12:09 a.m., an officer stopped a vehicle in the 600 block of W. Huntington for a traffic violation. The driver and passenger appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation revealed the driver was under the influence. The passenger was intoxicated and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Attempted Burglary
March 5 at 3:42 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. When officers arrived they saw the front window was broken. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
March 5 at 12:48 p.m., a caller reported a man down in the 200 block of W. Foothill. A male subject was having difficulty walking and had been wandering in traffic. It was determined he was gravely disabled and not able to care for himself. He was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
Mental Evaluation
March 5 at 3:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Heather Heights reported a juvenile female attacked her father with a knife. It was determined she hit him in the head with a broken knife handle. It was determined she was a danger to herself and others and was transported to a medical facility for a mental evaluation. The father was treated for his injury but refused transport.
Death Report
March 6 at 8:18 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Stedman on a report of a subject not responding and possibly not breathing. Officers arrived along with MFD and he was pronounced deceased.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 12:53 p.m., while patrolling the area of 1600 block of S. Myrtle, an officer saw a subject who he recognized from previous contacts. The subject had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Fraud
March 6 at 2:03 p.m., a victim in the 200 block of Fowler reported someone had opened a phone account using his personal information. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
March 6 at 2:49 p.m., a family disturbance was reported in the 100 block of N. Magnolia. When they arrived, they contacted the involved parties. After speaking with them, it was determined that one of the members was a danger to himself and others. He was placed on a mental evaluation hold and transported to a local mental hospital for further treatment.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
March 6 at 10:14 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of S. Myrtle regarding a domestic dispute. As officers were arriving, the male subject attempted to leave in his vehicle, but was stopped by officers. The driver displayed symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Commercial Burglary
March 7 at 3:13 a.m., a burglary alarm was activated in the 600 block W. Huntington. Officers arrived and saw the front window was smashed. An investigation revealed property was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Grand Theft
March 7 at 5:21 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of El Nido regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it sped off at an unsafe speed and a pursuit ensued. Officers followed the vehicle and the pursuit was called off shortly after. It is believed that the occupants of the vehicle were involved in two attempt catalytic converter thefts. This investigation is continuing.
Death Report
March 7 at 6:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of S. Alta Vista on a report of a male subject who was unresponsive and not breathing. They arrived, along with paramedics, and began CPR. The subject was later pronounced at the scene.
Grand Theft
March 7 at 7:09 a.m., a victim in the 100 block of Highland called to report someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
March 7 at 1:26 p.m., a traffic collision occurred in the intersection of California and Evergreen. A vehicle traveling failed to stop for the red light and broadsided a vehicle. The vehicle rolled over but landed back right side up. That driver was transported to the hospital for complaint of pain and the party at fault had a visible injury to his head.
Grand Theft
March 7 at 7:59 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of N. Mayflower reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle, sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
March 7 at 10: 39 p.m., a female subject arrived at her children's home in the 400 block of S. Canyon and was acting strange. Officers arrived and deemed the mother was a danger to herself and others. She was taken for a mental evaluation.
Court Order Violation – Suspect Arrested
March 8 at 9:58 a.m., a victim in the 1100 block of S. Fifth called stating she has a restraining order against her husband and he is at the location. Officers arrived and located the subject inside. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Battery / Child Endangerment
March 8 at 6:42 p.m., officers responded to a fight in progress in the area of Cherry and Magnolia. After separating the involved parties, it was discovered that two males, a father and a step-father of two young children, mutually fought each other. During the fight, a girlfriend was punched. One subject was arrested, issued a citation, and released at the scene. Since the children, ages 10 and 8, were present and were pushed around while trying to separate the dad's, child endangerment charges will be submitted also. DCFS was contacted.
