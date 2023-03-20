A Moment in Monrovia History: Monrovia's Gold Hill in Film History

February 11, 1916. This is Henry Kabierskie, director of the Monrovia Feature Film Company. John H. Bartle and H. J. Cornes sold 154 acres on Gold Hill to the company for $34,000. "Henry Kabierski, an experienced director attached to the company, had pronounced the location as one of the best in Southern California for the purpose of filming pictures, the air, light, and altitude being ideal for the purpose." A set representing San Francisco was built and burned in a scene. Locals acted in the productions and their homesand other buildings in Monrovia were used as sets. "A large platform was first built on Gold Hill to be used for inside scenes and a number of the old mining camps were reconstructed, such as Hangtown, Sutter's Mill and Sutter's Fort." See John L. Wiley, History of Monrovia, p 150-155. From the Myron Hotchkiss collection. See full details here.
