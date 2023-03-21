Proposed Improvements to Recreation Park

Monrovia will hold two meetings for residents to discuss proposed improvements at Recreation Park, the cities largest park. The city is considering vagrancy behavior and homeless camping, and also improving some of the park’s facilities, specifically:
- Fitness Area
- Park Monument Sign
- Olive Avenue Redesign
- Oak Grove Educational Forest
- Playground Renovation
- ADA Access to the Museum
- Enhance Trash Enclosures and Parking at the Museum
- Constitution Circle Redesign
- New Picnic Area
- Study the Relocation of the Anderson House
- Walking / Running Loop
- Barney Glenn Field Enhancements
- Skate Park Shade
- Basketball Courts
- Interpretive Garden / Monument Sign
- Tennis Courts
- Restrooms
- Barney Glenn Field Parking Lot
- Enhancements
- Pickleball Courts
- Renovate Picnic Shelter
The meetings will be held at Recreation Park, in the Mary Wilcox Youth Center (843 E. Olive Avenue) on Wednesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. For questions contact Community Services at 303-6609 or hgibson@ci.monrovia.ca.us.
- Brad Haugaard
