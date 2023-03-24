Lucinda Garcia Park Reopening; Calling Utility Box Artists; Easter Activities; After School Sports; Shoe Drive

~ Tomorrow, Saturday, March 25, at 10 a.m., there will be a Lucinda Garcia Park Dedication and Grand Reopening Event to celebrate the improvements made to the park. The public is invited. The park is at the intersection of Olive and Mayflower.
~ Artists who want to paint one of five available Monrovia utility boxes - on the theme, "Be Water Wise" - need to apply by March 30. Selected artists will receive a $700 stipend. Contact Kerri Zessau at 932-5564 or kzessau@ci.monrovia.ca.us for questions. Apply here.
~ The Easter Bunny at Library Park April 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arts & crafts, lawn games, and library storytime. Activities will be canceled in the event of rain. For more information, contact Community Services at 256-8246. Details
~ Spring Egg Hunt & Healthy Kids Day will be held on April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Recreation Park. Arts and crafts, face painting, wellness activities, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Registration for the egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. Activities will be canceled in the event of rain. Contact the Community Services Department at 256-8246 for more information. Details
~ Monrovia's After School Youth Sports Program is accepting registration for its Spring Co-ed Soccer Season. The program provides after-school supervision for fourth and fifth graders. Details
~ The San Gabriel Valley Council of Governments (SGVCOG) is hosting a Solemates Shoe Drive to provide new socks and shoes to homeless service providers in the San Gabriel Valley. Donations can be sent to SGVCOG by April 24. Details
- Brad Haugaard
