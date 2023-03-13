Services to be Held for Former Monrovia Councilman John Nobrega

Services for former Monrovia City Councilman John Nobrega will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at Cabot & Sons, 27 Chestnut Street, Pasadena at 11 a.m. John Nobrega Jr. passed away peacefully on February 9 at the age of 90. He moved to Monrovia in 1965, where he became an active member of Immaculate Conception Church and served on the city's Parks and Recreation Commission from 1972 to 1982. He later ran for city council and served as a council member from 1982 to 1994, during which time he worked to establish a fire station in the southern part of the city. Nobrega also worked in food sales for companies such as Armour Star and Nestle and operated John's Discount Golf shop in Arcadia. Details
