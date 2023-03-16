Tours of Anderson House Begin This Sunday

Beginning this Sunday, March 19, from 1 to 4 p.m., The Monrovia Historical Society is offering free tours of the 1886 George H. Anderson House Museum. These will be held on the third Sunday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. The house has undergone extensive repairs and is now furnished with authentic period pieces that show what it was like to live in the early days of Monrovia. No RSVP is required, and all are welcome. The house is located at 215 E. Lime Avenue in Monrovia. For more information call (626) 675-8323 or email monroviahistoricalsociety1896@gmail.com.
- Brad Haugaard
