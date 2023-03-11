Monrovia PD: Don’t Drive Drunk on Saint Patrick’s Day

This St. Patrick's Day don't push your luck by driving drunk. The Monrovia Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers and reminds the community to celebrate responsibly by not driving under the influence.
Additional officers will be on patrol March 17 from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
"Leave your keys at home and plan ahead before you celebrate St. Patrick's Day." Lt. Oberon said. "Designate a sober driver, schedule a ride share or make other plans to get home safely if you plan to consume alcohol."
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), St. Patrick's Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation's roads. In 2020, more than 11,000 people in the U.S. died in drunk-driving crashes.
Monrovia PD wants to warn the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Marijuana, prescription medications, or over-the-counter drugs may also impair. Do your research and understand how certain drugs may affect your driving ability.
Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Source: Monrovia police deportment
– Brad Haugaard
