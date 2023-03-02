Monrovia Police: Tree Falls Across Street in Wind, Traps Residents; Three Mental Evaluations; Drugs; Etc...

Vehicle Pursuit
February 23 at 12:23 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Alta Vista and Colorado when they saw a vehicle speed by. The officers attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop. The vehicle slowed down and allow the passenger to exit the vehicle. The vehicle continued and the pursuit was canceled. The passenger was detained and advised that the driver was suffering from mental health. The driver and vehicle were entered into the system as endangered. This investigation is continuing.
Commercial Burglary
February 24 at 5:27 a.m., officers responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington for an alarm call. An investigation revealed that the front doors had been pried open, an office was ransacked, and money was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
February 24 at 6:21 a.m., a witness reported a vehicle crash in the 1000 block of S. Mountain. Officers arrived and checked on the wellbeing of the occupants. One motorist was transported to a local hospital for their injuries. This investigation is continuing.
Warrant Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 24 at 1:43 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of W. Colorado called to report a suspicious person in a parking lot. Officers arrived and located the subject. The subject had a no bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Commercial Burglary
February 25 at 12:32 p.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of W. Pomona called to report his business was broken into sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Bicycle Theft
February 25 at 1:59 p.m., a caller reported his bicycle was taken from a business in the 100 block of W. Foothill. This investigation is continuing.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 12:47 a.m., an employee from a business in the 100 block of E. Olive reported a female subject outside passed out. Officers arrived and determined the female subject was intoxicated and could not care for herself. She was arrested and transported to the MPD jail to be held for a sobering period.
Grand Theft Auto
February 26 at 9:25 a.m., a resident from the 400 block of Linwood called to report his vehicle was taken sometime during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
February 26 at 3:02 p.m., a victim reported his vehicle was taken while he was inside a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain. This investigation is continuing.
Trespass Arrest – Suspect Arrested
February 26 at 8:46 p.m., a caller from the 200 block of W. Huntington reported a subject, who had been escorted off the property earlier by MPD, was back again. Officers arrived and the female subject refused to leave. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
February 27 at 12:36 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Myrtle and Cypress. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was contacted. The driver showed signs and symptoms of intoxication. A DUI investigation ensued and the driver was arrested. He was transported to the MPD jail to one held for a sobering period.
Mail Theft
February 27 at 11:35 a.m., the reporting party in the 500 block of S. Bradoaks called to state that she hadn't received any mail or packages in the last couple of weeks, and she learned that some of her mail had been stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
February 27 at 2:18 p.m., a caller in the 200 block of W. Chestnut to report graffiti on his building. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
February 27 at 3:41 p.m., officers responded the 100 block of S. Myrtle regarding a male subject who said he wanted to harm himself. Upon arrival officers determined he was a danger to himself and he was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Commercial Burglary
February 28 at 6:40 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington called to report that someone broke into the business. Officers arrived and noticed the rear door was locked but had pry marks. Suspects gained entry and once inside, the suspect's went into the room where the safe was kept and attempted to pry it. This investigation is continuing.
Burglary
February 28 at 7:06 p.m., an officer responded to the 900 block of W. Huntington regarding the theft of property from a room. Employees reported a male subject entered the room and removed property. This investigation is continuing.
Mental Evaluation
February 28 at 7:35 p.m., witnesses requested a welfare check for a female subject in 300 block of S. Myrtle. Officers interviewed the subject and determined she was in need of a mental health evaluation. She was transported to a hospital for an evaluation.
Overdose
March 1 at 4:56 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of S. Violet regarding a possible overdose. MFD responded and transported the subject to the hospital.
Tree and Power Emergency
March 1 at 6:47 p.m., heavy winds took down a large tree and power lines in the 800 block of Norumbega. All residents north of this location were unable to leave or gain access to their homes. A tree removal company arrived and began to work on removing the tree. SoCal Edison arrived and began working on restoring power lines.
