Job Openings in Monrovia; Replacing Street Lamps With LEDs; Postumous Pardon; Tree Trimming

~ If you want to keep up with job openings in the City of Monrovia, click here: https://is.gd/EqgPHy
~ On November 17 the City Council will consider a deal with Southern California Edison to upgrade 1,700 street lights from high-pressure sodium to LED bulbs, which use less energy and last longer. It is also a cleaner light less glare, reducing light pollution. Reduced electricity costs will pay for the upgrade and provide about $14,000 more per year in electrical cost savings. The project could begin as early as February.
~ Monrovia has asked Governor Newsom to consider a posthumous pardon for Steven Kiyoshi Kuromiya, who was arrested by Monrovia Police in 1956 for being gay. Kuromiya passed away over 20 years ago.
~ Tree trimming begins Monday, Nov. 9, between Mayflower and Myrtle from Foothill to the south city limit. It should take about 4 weeks.
- Brad Haugaard
