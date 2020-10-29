Monrovia Police: Sleeping Driver Rolls Car Three Times; Car Burglaries and Break-Ins; Fighting from Monrovia to South El Monte; Vehicle Thefts; Etc.

[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for October 22-28. - Brad Haugaard]During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 348 service events, resulting in 54 investigations.
Theft
October 22 at 7:37 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Lemon called police to report that someone had ransacked their vehicle sometime during the night. The vehicle was parked and had been left unlocked. The resident's backpack, which contained personal documents and some money, was taken. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglaries
October 22 at 9:31 a.m., two customers of a hardware store in the 1600 block of S. Mountain called police to report their vehicles had been broken into while they were in the store. The suspect forced entry by breaking the door locks, then took tools from inside both of the vehicles. These investigations are continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 22 at 5:07 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Fano and Alamitas. Officers responded and found one of the drivers had visible minor injuries, so paramedics responded to assist. After an investigation, the driver who caused the collision was issued a citation.
Disturbance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 12:09 a.m., an employee from a business in the 700 block of W. Huntington called police to report a subject screaming and yelling at them, and refusing to leave the business. Officers responded and contacted the individual. After a brief discussion and a consensual search, drug paraphernalia was recovered from the subject and he was arrested.
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 7:00 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte called to report a suspicious subject loitering in the area. Officers arrived and contacted the subject. A consensual search of the subject revealed drug paraphernalia in his possession and he was arrested.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 23 at 10:17 p.m., deputies from the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in South El Monte regarding a domestic violence incident. Their investigation revealed the crime initially occurred in Monrovia near Central and Magnolia, and when the couple returned home to South El Monte, they continued to argue, which generated a call to the El Monte Police Department. Monrovia officers responded to the location and took over the investigation. It was determined the female was the aggressor in the incident, and she was arrested for domestic violence.
Vehicle Tampering
October 23 at 10:25 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Bella Vista called to report he just saw a subject checking the door handles on his neighbors vehicle. Officers arrived and located the subject still in the area. The subject was positively identified by the reporting party as the person who was checking door handles. This investigation is continuing and will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 24 at 3:01 a.m., an officer responded to a single car traffic collision in the 1900 block of S. Mountain and conducted an investigation. The driver fell asleep at the wheel, collided into a fire hydrant and rolled over three times. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Grand Theft Auto / Stolen Vehicle Recovered
October 24 at 8:32 a.m., employees at an industrial business in the 1700 block of S. Peck arrived to work and discovered one of their company vehicles had been stolen sometime during the night. All their vehicles have tracking devices attached, so the vehicle was located by officers parked and unoccupied in the 800 block of W. Chestnut. Officers searched for possible suspects, but could not locate anyone. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the business. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Vandalism
October 24 at 8:50 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Pomona walked outside his apartment and discovered someone had vandalized his vehicle sometime during the night. The window and mirror were found shattered. The suspect did not enter the vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 24 at 1:43 p.m., a gardener doing work in the 200 block of Kruse reported someone had stolen some of his gardening tools. Officers responded and attempted to locate the suspects, but were unsuccessful. This investigation is continuing.
Vehicle Burglary / Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
October 24 at 6:22 p.m., an employee from a business in the 500 block of W. Duarte called police to report a subject was checking vehicle door handles, and he just broke a window on a vehicle. Officers arrived and located a subject matching the description given. He was identified by the witness and by security footage as being the suspect seen breaking the window. Officers also found stolen property in the subject’s possession. He was arrested for vehicle burglary and vehicle tampering.
Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
October 25 at 2:27 a.m., officers were patrolling the 700 block of W. Huntington when they saw a vehicle stopped underneath the freeway overpass. The vehicle was running and the driver was slumped over the steering wheel. Officers checked on the driver. She woke up and was displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined she had been driving under the influence. She was arrested, held for a sobering period, and later released on a citation to appear in court on the charges.
Theft
October 26 at 5:47 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 300 block of W. Huntington regarding the theft of a purse. The victim left her purse inside her vehicle and went inside the business for a few minutes. When she returned to the vehicle, her purse and cell phone were missing. Just prior to this call, a resident found an empty purse in the intersection of Myrtle and Huntington. The victim positively identified the found purse as being the same one that was stolen from her vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 27 at 12:24 a.m., an officer on patrol saw a person walking in the middle of the street at the intersection of Foothill and Primrose. The officer contacted the subject to check on his welfare. As the subject was walking to the sidewalk, he pulled a glass smoking pipe from his pocket and smashed it on the ground. The subject was found to be in possession of a controlled substance. He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Commercial Burglary
October 27 at 1:57 p.m., employees from a business in the 600 block of S. Myrtle arrived at work and discovered someone had gained access to the location. Officers arrived and an investigation revealed the suspect had removed cash from the register and a bank deposit bag which was located under the counter. This investigation is continuing.
Medical Assist / Overdose
October 28 at 8:48 p.m., a caller in the 600 block of E. Olive reported his girlfriend had overdosed on a prescription medication. Officers arrived and found the subject unconscious on the floor. Officers administered two doses of Narcan before she regained consciousness. The subject was then transported to a local hospital for treatment.
