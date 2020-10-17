First Presbyterian Church Collecting for Needy

First Presbyterian Church of Monrovia will begin collecting collecting supplies for people in need this Sunday. Donations can be brought to the "Prayer on the Pavement" service on the church patio at 6 p.m. Sundays, or to the church office on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Below is a list of suggestions, but other non-perishable items or monetary gifts are welcome.
Stuffing, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, peanut butter, jam/jelly, cereal, canned soup and stews, applesauce, canned vegetables, cranberry sauce, canned fruit, boxed mashed potatoes, canned yams, marshmallows, boxed Jell-O, baking mixes (Bisquick, cakes, cookies, brownies), grocery store gift cards, retail store cards.
- Brad Haugaard
