Lunch at BurgerIM

Lunch at BurgerIM, on the east side of Fifth just south of Huntington. Got the Spanish Burger for $7.99 and an iced tea for $2.79. Pleasant covered outdoor seating. Burger was nice and spicy. 

- Brad Haugaard 
