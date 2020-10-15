News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Lunch at BurgerIM
Lunch at BurgerIM, on the east side of Fifth just south of Huntington. Got the Spanish Burger for $7.99 and an iced tea for $2.79. Pleasant covered outdoor seating. Burger was nice and spicy.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/15/2020
Labels:
restaurants
