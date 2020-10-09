Jewish Federation Sponsors Town Hall With Consul General of Israel

The evening program will feature an up-to-the-minute report on what is going on in Israel, insight into the Abraham Accords (peace deal between Israel and both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain), how Israel is handling COVID-19 and the medical advances coming out of Israel, and more. Attendees will be able to have their questions answered. The event is open to the public, but people need to pre-register by going to www.jewishsgpv.org.
Dr. Hillel Newman became Consul General of Israel in July 2019, where he serves as the senior representative of the State of Israel to the Pacific Southwest. Prior to his post, Newman spent over twenty years in diplomatic service including serving in several influential and critical positions including Policy Advisor to three Foreign Ministers of Israel and Ambassador of Israel to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Most recently, Consul General Newman served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as both Special Policy Advisor to the Director General and as Director of the World Jewish Affairs Department. He has been intimately involved in the most current and pressing issues confronting global Jewry.
"The opportunity to bring a senior representative of Israel, like Consul General Newman, to our community is a," explains Jason Moss, Jewish Federation's Executive Director. "It is my hope that this event will open the eyes of many in our community as they hear what is going on in Israel and the impact Israel has on the entire world." The event will begin at 7 p.m.
To learn more about this event, or the Jewish Federation's programs and services, please contact the Jewish Federation's Executive Director, Jason Moss by calling 445-0810 or by sending an email to federation@jewishsgpv.org.
Source: Jewish Federation press release
- Brad Haugaard
