Monrovia Police: Boyfriend Bites Girlfriend; Suspect Returns to Scene of Crime - Arrested; Drunks and Drugs; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 348 service events, resulting in 70 investigations.
Vehicle Burglary
September 24 at 7:05 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Ninth Avenue. The victim reported that the windows on his vehicle had been smashed while it was parked and his backpack had been taken from inside. The windows and doors had been secured. Officers obtained surveillance footage that showed a suspect smashing the windows at 1:30 a.m. that morning. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
September 24 at 8:33 a.m., a traffic collision involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Magnolia and Olive. Officers arrived and found one of the parties was complaining of pain to his shoulder. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Mail Tampering
September 24 at 9:48 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Greystone found mail on the ground that belonged to nearby residents and called police. Officers arrived and located surveillance footage which showed a subject in a silver Toyota Prius throwing mail out of the vehicle window. The license plate was captured and returned as being stolen out of Los Angeles. The mail was returned to the owners. This investigation is continuing.
Trespassing – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 8:47 a.m., a resident from the 400 block of E. Lemon called police to report a male subject in his backyard. Officers arrived and confirmed a no-trespass authorization was in effect against the subject for that location. The subject was detained and advised regarding the no-trespass order. He said he already knew about the order, but he had no place else to go. He refused to take any resources regarding homeless shelters. He was arrested for trespassing.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 10:46 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. Maple regarding a domestic violence incident. Two subjects are in a dating relationship and had been drinking. They became involved in a verbal argument. The argument escalated and the boyfriend pushed the girlfriend up against a wall, and at some point, bit her on the arm. The boyfriend was deemed the primary aggressor. He was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
September 26 at 11:23 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Myrtle regarding a subject that was heavily intoxicated. Officers located the subject, who was found to be too intoxicated to care for his own safety. The subject was arrested for public intoxication and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
September 27 at 2:09 a.m., an officer observed a vehicle speeding near the intersection of Foothill and Magnolia and conducted a traffic stop. The investigation revealed the driver had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance
September 27 at 11:57 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Peck and Jefferies regarding a vehicle colliding into a parked vehicle. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the driver inside his vehicle and unresponsive. Paramedics delivered a dose of Narcan to the driver, and he responded. Prescription medication was found inside the vehicle, indicating a possible opiate overdose. The driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver told the officers he took pain killers thirty minutes prior to the accident for a preexisting injury. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Burglary
September 28 at 4:31 a.m., an officer was patrolling the 100 block of W. Foothill when he heard an audible alarm. He checked businesses in the area and found there was an attempted burglary at a local business. The responsible party was advised of the attempt. This investigation is continuing.
Traffic Collision / Driving Under the Influence – Suspect Arrested
September 28 at 6:18 p.m., officers responded to a traffic collision in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle. One of the drivers showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. An investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was too intoxicated to operate a motor vehicle. He was arrested for DUI and held for a sobering period.
Wanted Person – Suspect Arrested
September 29 at 9:19 p.m., officers responded to a business in the 1500 block of S. Myrtle regarding a wanted person. An employee was a victim of a robbery several weeks ago and the suspect had returned to the location. The victim called to have officers respond. The suspect was located and detained. Officers confirmed the suspect was wanted for the robbery, and he was arrested and taken into custody.
