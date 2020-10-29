School District Honors Fred and Diane Bowden at Weight Room Dedication

Monrovia Unified School District honored Fred and Diane Bowden, along with the Bowden family, during an Oct. 27 dedication ceremony at Monrovia High School that named the school's weight room the 'Fred and Diane Bowden Weight Room.'
Fred, who passed away in 2018, and Diane, graduated from Monrovia High School in 1959 and 1961, respectively. The two always looked for ways to give back to the District and with Fred's passing, Diane and the Bowden family made a commitment to continue that support.
"Monrovia High School is very fortunate that so many alumni feel so close to their Wildcat campus. Our district is very fortunate that Diane and Fred Bowden have always been willing to support their Alma Mater," Board President Rob Hammond said. "Over the years, the Bowden family has been extremely to our community. Thank you to Diane and Fred for Living the Wildcat Way."
In September, the District celebrated a grand reopening for the weight room, which was renovated with help from the Bowen family. The room was outfitted with new equipment, painted and redecorated. The District also improved the varsity locker room.
Head MHS Football Coach Christian Williams and Monrovia City Councilmember Larry Spicer helped organize the refurbishing efforts.
"We are thankful for the staunch support of the Bowden family and excited that our Wildcat athletes will be able to focus on strength training with the equipment they need we return to school," Superintendent Dr. Katherine Thorossian said. "Even during these trying times, our community continues to show up for our students."
Diane and the Bowden family were present during the socially distanced event to receive the dedication honor from the District and MHS.
"This renovated weight room will help strengthen our athletics program and inspire our student athletes," Principal Kirk McGinnis said. "Monrovia High School Wildcats are thankful to the Bowden family, Councilmember Larry Spicer and Coach Williams for their dedication to our students and their athletic goals."
Source: Monrovia Schools press release
- Brad Haugaard
