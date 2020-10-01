Monrovia Police Get Grant to Improve Traffic Safety

“These are trying times, and now more than ever, it is important that we are at the forefront of traffic safety,” Monrovia Police Department Lt. Daniel Verna said. “This funding allows us to educate and enhance the safety of all residents.” The one-year grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.
The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:
- Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
- Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.
- Patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.
- Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.
- Patrols with emphasis on education and awareness of motorcycle safety.
- Roadside checkpoints with an emphasis on awareness and education of alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.
- Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.
- Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).
Source: Monrovia Police Department press release
- Brad Haugaard
