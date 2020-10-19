La Cañada Students Thank Monrovia Fire Department

Students from La Cañada Elementary School wrote and delivered thank you cards to the Monrovia Fire Department for its efforts in combating the Bobcat Fire.
Mandy Redfern and Wendi Damico, teachers at La Cañada Elementary, commented, "We are so grateful for the brave firefighters who help protect our communities. It is important to us as teachers that our students learn to share their gratitude in our community."
La Cañada Elementary first grader, Katelyn Redfern, added, "Thank you firefighters for taking care of our forest and our trees. You are our heroes."
Source: press release
