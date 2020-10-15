Monrovia Police: Man Accidentally Buys Stolen Pickup; Man Finds a Safe in Front Yard; Armed Robbery; Catalytic Converters Stolen; Etc.

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 349 service events, resulting in 71 investigations.
Mail Theft
October 8 at 11:09 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Grand walked outside his house and discovered his mailbox open and his mail scattered in his yard. He did not know when the theft actually occurred. Some of the mail was open and the contents missing. This investigation is continuing.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 8 at 12:43 p.m., a caller reported two motorists collided into one another at the intersection of Foothill and California. One of the drivers complained of pain. The party at fault was also found to be driving with no license and no insurance, and was issued a citation.
Grand Theft From Vehicle
October 9 at 8:45 a.m., a resident in the 400 block of Kirkwood walked outside his home and discovered someone had rummaged through his unlocked car sometime during the night. His wallet and sunglasses were stolen. This investigation is continuing.
Petty Theft
October 9 at 12:55 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of N. Heliotrope discovered someone had stolen the catalytic converter from his vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 9 at 1:18 p.m., a resident in the 800 block of Encino reported a male subject just stole welding equipment from the back of his truck. The suspect fled with the stolen goods in his vehicle. Officers searched for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. This investigation is continuing.
Driving Under the Influence/Non-Injury Traffic Collision – Suspect Arrested
October 9 at 8:51 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Olive called police to report a vehicle just collided into a parked car. Officers arrived and contacted the driver of the vehicle. She was the only occupant and she was not injured. She showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and it was determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol while operating a motor vehicle. She was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Found Property
October 9 at 9:25 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of W. Colorado called to report a safe that had been discarded in front of his residence. The safe had a six inch hole in the bottom of it that had been cut out and several items were still inside the safe. The safe did not contain anything to help identify the owner. A crime bulletin was generated and distributed to all Los Angeles County agencies. It is possible the safe had been discarded by burglary suspects. Investigation continuing.
Vehicle Burglary
October 9 at 9:38 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of W. Walnut called to report his vehicle had been broken into sometime during the night. Power tools and a generator were taken without his permission. Investigation continuing
Injury Traffic Collision
October 10 at 3:44 p.m., a caller reported three vehicles collided into one another in the 500 block of W. Duarte. Officers responded and found two of the drivers were complaining of pain, but did not have visible injuries. Paramedics responded and evaluated the injured persons, however, they refused to go to the hospital. The driver who was found to be at fault was issued a citation.
Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 6:20 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Montana called to report a subject knocking on his door and waving his hands. Officers arrived and located the subject in question, who showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics. A computer check revealed the subject had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. He was arrested for the warrant and held for a sobering period.
False Report of an Emergency/Public Intoxication – Suspect Arrested
October 10 at 11:19 p.m., an employee from a hotel in the 700 block of W. Huntington called to report a subject entered his establishment and became argumentative with him. The subject then pulled the fire alarm, causing several hotel guests to leave their rooms in fear of an emergency. Officers responded and located the suspect, who displayed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Video surveillance showed the suspect was the one who pulled the fire alarm. The suspect was arrested and held for a sobering period.
Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 11 at 1:35 a.m., a resident in the 600 block of Monterey called police to report a suspicious female knocking on her door. She wasn't expecting anyone, so she called the police. Officers arrived and located the female. A computer check revealed she had a no-bail warrant for her arrest. She was arrested for the warrant.
Driving Under the Influence
October 11 at 1:39 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Duarte and Magnolia when he saw a traffic violation. A traffic stop was made on the vehicle and the driver was contacted. The driver showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. A DUI investigation was conducted and the driver was arrested for DUI.
Grand Theft/Stolen Vehicle Recovered
October 11 at 12:02 p.m., an officer responded to the front of the police station regarding a possible stolen vehicle. The victim told the officer he purchased the Chevy Silverado through OfferUp from a subject in Downey. The victim became suspicious when he saw the dates on the title were incorrect. A computer check of the VIN number revealed it was stolen from a car dealership in Downey. The license plate was stolen from a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 11 at 4:44 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 700 block of E. Huntington regarding a grand theft of items. Employees said a male suspect entered the store with a bag and took merchandise. The suspect fled in a black BMW. The theft occurred at around 1:00 p.m., but employees waited several hours before calling the police. The investigation is continuing.
Battery
October 11 at 7:51 p.m., several calls were received regarding a fight in progress at an establishment in the 400 block of S. Myrtle. The fight was broken up quickly and the suspect left the area before police arrived. Minor injuries were sustained by the victim. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
October 12 at 3:03 a.m., a resident in the 800 block of W. Olive called police to report three subjects removing the catalytic converter from his nephew's vehicle. The subjects saw the resident and ran to a white sedan, possibly a BMW, and sped away. Officers arrived and searched the area. They located another vehicle parked in the 800 block of W. Walnut that also had its catalytic converter taken. The owner was contacted and a police report was taken. Investigation continuing.
Grand Theft
October 12 at 10:35 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of Seymour regarding a theft of jewelry. The victim claimed several items of jewelry have been taken from her residence within the last month. There were no signs of forced entry. The investigation is continuing.
Robbery
October 12 at 8:53 p.m., police dispatch received numerous calls reporting a robbery had just occurred at a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington. A male suspect wearing a face mask and hooded sweatshirt entered the location at closing time. The suspect approached employees, brandished a handgun, and demanded they open the safe and give him the money. The employee opened the safe and gave the suspect the change from the safe. The suspect placed the change in his backpack and fled the store. He was last seen driving west in a newer black Dodge Charger. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is continuing.
Drug Activity/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 2:24 a.m., officers responded for the third time to the 400 block of E. Greystone for disturbance calls. On the final occurrence, a resident on Valle Vista chased a trespassing male subject from his property into a house on Greystone. The subject was contacted by police and was found to be in possession of a methamphetamine pipe. He was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Suspicious Circumstances/Warrant – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 8:00 a.m., a resident called from the 400 block of Oakcliff to report a vehicle in the area, possibly casing the area for delivered mail packages. The resident saw the same vehicle the week prior. The vehicle is an older model, red, 4-door vehicle, and was occupied by three subjects wearing black hoodies. An officer saw the vehicle in the 800 Block Norumbega. The vehicle license plate returned out of Long Beach with a warrant and officers stopped the vehicle. A computer check on one of the subjects revealed an outstanding warrant. Officers searched the vehicle, but no mail or packages were found. The driver was cited for a traffic violation.
Grand Theft
October 13 at 3:45 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 400 block of W. Chestnut regarding a theft of an employee's purse. The victim said her purse was stolen from a yard forklift. There was only one customer in the yard at the time of the theft. The victim will call back when they obtain the company video. Inside the purse was cash, a cell phone and wedding ring. The investigation is continuing.
Prowling/Resisting an Officer – Suspect Arrested
October 13 at 11:47 p.m., dispatch received calls reporting two subjects carrying a box and climbing a fence at a public storage lot in the 2100 block of S. Myrtle. Officers arrived and located a suspect inside the lot. The suspect ran from officers, but was located nearby within minutes. The second suspect was not located. A storage area had been burglarized, but officers were unable to tie the crime to the suspect at this time. He was arrested for prowling and resisting an officer.
Petty Theft
October 14 at 4:14 p.m., an officer responded to a business in the 1600 block of S. Mountain regarding a theft of a catalytic converter. The victim parked his 2008 Honda Element in the parking lot near the exit doors and went inside. The victim returned to the vehicle an hour later and discovered the theft. The investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft
October 14 at 4:57 p.m., a resident in the area of Grand and Aspen called to report a gardener chasing after a gold van on foot. Officers arrived and discovered two suspects in a gold van took the gardener's lawnmowers. Officers did an area check for the vehicle, but did not find it. The suspects were male and female Hispanics in an older gold van. Two lawnmowers were stolen. Investigation continuing.
Burglary
October 14 at 9:04 p.m., a victim in the 500 block of Falling Leaf Alley stated three bicycles were stolen from the secured area inside the Colorado Commons parking structure. The bikes were stolen sometime over the last week. Two of the bikes were Treks. The victim provided serial numbers for the bikes to be entered as stolen property. Investigation continuing. This investigation is continuing.
