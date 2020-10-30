News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Opportunity To Be On Old Town Advisory Board
There's a vacancy on the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board (MOTAB), so if you own a business there and would like to be on the board, click here:
https://is.gd/WMQlAN
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/30/2020
