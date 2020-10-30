News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Opportunity To Be On Old Town Advisory Board

There's a vacancy on the Monrovia Old Town Advisory Board (MOTAB), so if you own a business there and would like to be on the board, click here: https://is.gd/WMQlAN

- Brad Haugaard

