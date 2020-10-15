Earliest Monrovia YMCA Could Open is November 3

A letter from Carol Pfannkuche, Executive Director of the Santa Anita Family YMCA, says that, "More than anything, we want to be able to open our doors to our gyms and pools for healthy lifestyle activities. Right now, Los Angeles County is in the Purple, or Widespread risk category. Gyms can open after the County is in the Red, or Substantial risk category for at least two consecutive weeks. Based on the current rating, the earliest we will have approval to open our facilities will be on November 3rd."
- Brad Haugaard
