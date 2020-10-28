Water District Sponsoring 'Conserve-a-Palooza' Contest

To celebrate it's 60th anniversary, Monrovia-based Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District is sponsoring a social media "Conserve-a-Palooza" contest - with free water-use efficiency devices as prizes - from now to November 30.
Three winners will be chosen at random and announced every week by an Upper District Board Director during a "WaterSmart Minute" video posted on social media.
Prizes include native plants vouchers, water-efficient washer machines, tickets to the Discovery Science Cube, and 8-station irrigation controllers.
Details: https://is.gd/CIu9pc
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment