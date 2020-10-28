News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Water District Sponsoring 'Conserve-a-Palooza' Contest


To celebrate it's 60th anniversary, Monrovia-based Upper San Gabriel Valley Municipal Water District is sponsoring a social media "Conserve-a-Palooza" contest - with free water-use efficiency devices as prizes - from now to November 30.

Three winners will be chosen at random and announced every week by an Upper District Board Director during a "WaterSmart Minute" video posted on social media.

Prizes include native plants vouchers, water-efficient washer machines, tickets to the Discovery Science Cube, and 8-station irrigation controllers.

Details: https://is.gd/CIu9pc

- Brad Haugaard

