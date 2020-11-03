Pancho Wants a Home With Fun and Games

One-year-old Poncho is technically an adult dog, but he’s full of that puppy energy! Poncho is very intelligent and active, and would do best with an adopter who can keep him busy with training, agility, and toys. He’s so smart, he already knows sit and shake! Poncho takes a little time to warm up to new people, but he’s very food and toy-motivated and can definitely be swayed into being your best friend. This handsome guy is looking for a calm, adults-only home with someone who can give him all the fun and games he needs. And he loves giving doggy kisses, so if you love receiving them, you’ll get along with Poncho just fine!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
View photos of adoptable pets and schedule a virtual adoption appointment at pasadenahumane.org. Adoptions are by appointment only, and new adoption appointments are available every Monday at 10:00 a.m. for the following week.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
