News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Wilderness Preserve to Open Within 30 Days - Hopefully 'Much Sooner'

 Restoration is proceeding on the trail through the Hillside Wilderness Preserve and Community Services Director Tina Cherry reports that, "We know we will be able to open within 30 days, but we are hopeful that we can open much sooner."

She added that, "The trail restoration crew is working on re-establishing the Coyote Ridge switchbacks [red on map] and our trail crew are conducting some brush clearance and sign repairs. As for the connection from Cloverleaf to Ridgeside, we are pleased with the condition of the connector and we continue to work toward making that loop complete."

"With Canyon Park closed," she said, "we know that the community could really benefit from the access to open space and nature."

- Brad Haugaard

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)