Wilderness Preserve to Open Within 30 Days - Hopefully 'Much Sooner'

She added that, "The trail restoration crew is working on re-establishing the Coyote Ridge switchbacks [red on map] and our trail crew are conducting some brush clearance and sign repairs. As for the connection from Cloverleaf to Ridgeside, we are pleased with the condition of the connector and we continue to work toward making that loop complete."
"With Canyon Park closed," she said, "we know that the community could really benefit from the access to open space and nature."
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment