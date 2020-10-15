City Had Budget Surplus, But Will Likely Have a Deficit This Fiscal Year

At its next meeting (agenda: https://is.gd/je0LiT) the Monrovia City Council will consider ...
~ A revised budget for 2020-21, which shows that, "the General Fund is expected to close the year with a $408,574 surplus." The staff report says that while COVID-19 "impacted several key revenues in Fiscal Year 2019-20, significant adjustments to expenditures were made to offset those adjustments, which include savings in maintenance and operation budgets, savings in personnel budgets (e.g., keeping vacant positions frozen through the end of the fiscal year), and adjusting some transfers out." However ... "this Fiscal Year 2019-20 surplus will be applied towards the budgetary deficit that is expected at the end of Fiscal Year 2020-21." Lots more data here: https://is.gd/4Rkbln
~ Declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. https://is.gd/WTuOZc
~ Declaring two homes as historic landmarks: the English Revival Storybook cottage at 742 E. Lime (https://is.gd/xOF6tL), and the American Colonial Revival style home at 512 West Maple (https://is.gd/6BjR4H).
