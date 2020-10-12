Adoptable Dan, the Lovable Couch Potato

Five-year-old Dan is a big, loveable couch potato. He loves being near his people, and will snuggle up like your best friend before you know it! He also loves to eat, and he’s a smart dog who enjoys food puzzles. His favorite game is tug-o-war, but he also likes chill activities like getting back scratches or napping with his head on your lap. Dan would do best as the only pet in the home, and just wants to give you all his love!
Dan is eligible for a 30-day adoption trial. Take him home for a month, get to know and love him, and we’ll provide all the supplies. At the end of 30 days, you can make your adoption official. Email foster@pasadenahumane.org to get your adoption trial started!
The adoption fee for dogs is $140. All dog adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
- Brad Haugaard
No comments:
Post a Comment