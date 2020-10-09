Community Development Department to Consider 'Environmental Justice,' Safety and Housing

Monrovia's Community Development Department is launching a comprehensive update to Monrovia's General Plan, examining its Housing Element, Safety Element, and a new element called the Environmental Justice Element.
The Housing Element provides a blueprint for an adequate supply of safe and affordable housing for all economic segments of the community.
The Safety Element identifies and evaluates natural hazards such as wildfires, earthquakes, etc. and outlines goals and programs aimed at reducing losses associated with them.
The new Environmental Justice Element will include strategies to address environmental concerns, such as air quality, and goals to ensure every resident has access to public facilities, healthy food, safe and sanitary homes, and opportunities for physical activity.
Opportunities for community involvement will be announced.
- Brad Haugaard
