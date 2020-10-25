High Winds Predicted Through Tuesday - Fire Weather

The service says there will be moderate to strong Santa Ana winds late tonight through Tuesday, "likely the strongest Santa Ana event we have seen so far this season," with "the strongest winds expected late tonight through Monday evening, when damaging gusts of 60 to 80 mph can be expected in the mountains."
"Winds north to northeast 20 to 40 mph with damaging wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph. Winds likely to diminish Monday night into Tuesday morning, with gusts generally 25 to 40 mph, except local gusts to 50 mph in the foothills. Relative Humidity lowering rapidly to 15 to 25 percent late tonight into early Monday morning, then widespread single digit humidities by late Monday Morning through Tuesday. Humidities potentially falling as low as 3 to 5 percent, driest over Los Angeles county."
Increased risk of fire ignitions due to downed trees and power lines. "If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for very rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property."
Source: https://is.gd/VZQjIr
- Brad Haugaard
