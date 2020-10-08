News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Thai Divine

Lunch at Thai Divine, on the east side of Myrtle half a block south of Colorado. Got the Kang Ka Ree (yellow curry) for $10.95, rice for $3, and a large beer for $8. Very nice. 

- Brad Haugaard 
