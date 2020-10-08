News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Lunch at Thai Divine
Lunch at Thai Divine, on the east side of Myrtle half a block south of Colorado. Got the Kang Ka Ree (yellow curry) for $10.95, rice for $3, and a large beer for $8. Very nice.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/08/2020
Labels:
restaurants
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment