Monrovia Police: Vehicle Rolls Over Man Working on It; Drunk Sprays Water, Not Bullets; Argument Over Face Masks; Fighting Mad Because She Can't Get to Alcohol; and More

During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 355 service events, resulting in 67 investigations.
Vandalism
October 15 at 1:44 p.m., a motorist reported she was traveling along the 900 block of S. Myrtle when a female subject threw a piece of wood at her car. The motorist called the police. Officers responded and found the female subject near where the crime occurred. The vehicle had minor scratches to the paint. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 15 at 5:42 p.m., a caller reported he was just pepper sprayed by a male subject at the train station in the 1600 block of S. Primrose. The caller was accused of stealing a wallet, which he denied. Monrovia Police and Paramedics responded. The wallet was not located, and the caller was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. While speaking with officers, the subject who had his wallet stolen discovered that someone had stolen his bicycle, as well, from the train platform. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 15 at 6:26 p.m., a resident in the 900 block of S. Magnolia called police to report the catalytic converter was stolen off his vehicle sometime during the night. At the time of the crime, his vehicle was parked in the street in front of his residence. This investigation is continuing.
Vandalism
October 15 at 10:33 p.m., an employee from a business in the 900 block of E. Huntington called to report a customer had vandalized a plastic sign after an argument over an incorrect food order. The customer used a baseball bat to break a "Do not enter" sign and then left the area in a vehicle. This investigation is continuing.
Possession of a Controlled Substance / Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Suspect Arrested
October 16 at 4:57 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Melrose and Foothill when he saw a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The officer conducted a traffic stop and spoke with the driver regarding the reason for the stop. The driver consented to a search. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were located. The driver was arrested.
Injury Traffic Collision
October 16 at 5:39 p.m., a caller reported that a vehicle in the 200 block of Poinsettia rolled backwards over a male subject and the male subject was unresponsive. Officers arrived and contacted the subject, who was now breathing and responding to their questions. He eventually got up and was standing on his own. He told the officers he was working on his vehicle and it rolled back over him. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Domestic Violence – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 12:44 a.m., a resident in the 1400 block of S. Magnolia called to report hearing a female screaming in the area. Officers arrived and located a distraught couple. After further investigation, it was determined the male half was the aggressor and he physically assaulted his wife. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Theft From a Vehicle / Vehicle Tampering – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 3:40 a.m., a resident in the 700 block of Crescent called to report a male subject was checking vehicle door handles and was currently inside his neighbor's vehicle. Officers arrived and saw the suspect inside the vehicle. The suspect was detained and questioned. It was discovered that he went into several unlocked vehicles in the area and took items. Several items were recovered and returned to their owners. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody.
Weapon Offense – Suspect Arrested
October 17 at 5:02 p.m., a resident in the 700 block of Oakdale reported her neighbor was outside his home spraying water on her car with a hose. She walked outside to confront him, and saw he had a black firearm and was waving it in the air. She quickly went back into her home and called the police. Officers responded and contacted the subject. They removed the gun from him and determined he was heavily intoxicated. He was arrested and taken into custody.
Domestic Violence
October 17 at 11:39 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of W. Cypress called to report several people in the street, screaming and yelling. Officers arrived and contacted a group of people. It was learned that a domestic violence incident occurred at a neighboring house. During an argument, the boyfriend punched his girlfriend in the face and left the location. The girlfriend sustained injuries, but she refused medical treatment. This investigation is continuing.
Grand Theft Auto
October 18 at 12:11 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of E. Olive walked outside his home and discovered someone had taken his work truck sometime during the night. Officers searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. The vehicle was entered into the Law Enforcement Stolen Vehicle System. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening
October 18 at 3:16 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of E. Evergreen reported she and her husband had been arguing at home all day. When she said she was going to call the police, he threatened to shoot officers if they came to his house. He then grabbed a handgun he owns and left the house. This investigation is continuing.
Theft From a Vehicle / Stolen Vehicle Recovered – Suspect Arrested
October 19 at 2:17 a.m., a witness observed a black, compact car traveling north on Ivy at Colorado. The witness said that a passenger in the vehicle was possibly checking door handles of parked vehicles as they passed. Officers arrived and located the vehicle in question, which turned out to be stolen out of Alhambra. The driver had exited the stolen vehicle and was in the process of ransacking a parked vehicle when he was detained. Both the driver and the passenger were arrested.
Theft From a Vehicle
October 19 at 9:08 a.m., a victim reported that someone entered his parked vehicle in the 500 block of King sometime during the night. The suspect took two GoPros from the center console. The victim was not sure if he locked his vehicle or not. Nothing was heard during the night. This investigation is continuing.
Threatening – Suspect Arrested
October 19 at 1:18 p.m., two subjects tried to enter a business in the 600 block of W. Huntington without a face mask. They were stopped by a store employee and the subjects became angry. One of the subjects made a comment indicating he was going to return with a gun. An employee called the police. As soon as officers arrived, both subjects began running away. One of subjects was detained. This investigation is continuing.
Theft
October 20 at 1:18 p.m., a victim in the 300 block of W. Maple called to report that two parked vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen sometime during the night. Officers responded and conducted an investigation. This investigation is continuing.
Attempt Theft / Threatening – Suspect Arrested
October 20 at 4:44 p.m., a subject entered a business in the 400 block of S. Myrtle and attempted to take a skateboard that was on display. An employee pulled it away from the subject, but the subject displayed a knife and threatened the employee. Officers arrived and detained the subject, who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The subject was arrested and taken into custody.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered
October 20 at 10:27 p.m., an officer was patrolling a parking lot in the 700 block of W. Huntington and a computer check revealed one of the parked vehicles was stolen out of Covina. The vehicle was unoccupied. The registered owner was notified and responded to the scene to retrieve the vehicle.
Grand Theft Auto
October 21 at 8:46 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen from a business in the 900 block of W. Duarte Road. An officer arrived and checked video surveillance of the location. The suspect is seen entering the store and taking the victims keys from a counter where she had set them down. He then leaves the store and the area. Later, the suspect returns with another subject. While a delivery is being made, the suspect walks to the victim's vehicle and the other subject stands in front of the store. The victim's vehicle is seen being driven away, and the second subject is seen running from the area. The victim later received a phone notification that her ATM card was being used at a Target store in Pasadena. She walked outside and discovered her vehicle was missing and called the police. The investigation is continuing.
Assault
October 21 at 11:57 a.m., a female subject entered a service station in the 700 block of E. Huntington and attempted to retrieve alcohol from a refrigerated glass display, but the doors were locked. The subject became upset and began throwing items from a display onto the ground. The store employee tried to stop the subject by grabbing her from behind, but the subject turned around and punched the employee on the side of the head. Officers arrived, detained the subject and conducted an investigation. The subject was transported to a hospital for a medical issue.
Warrants / Possession of a Controlled Substance – Suspect Arrested
October 21 at 10:56 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle without a license plate at Duarte and Alamitas. He contacted the driver and discovered he had multiple warrants for his arrest, including a no-bail probation violation. The subject was arrested and his vehicle was inventoried. A usable amount of narcotics was located where the subject had been sitting. The subject was taken into custody
