Meil Coming Out of Her Shell, Showing Her Fun Personality

14-week-old Miel has come such a long way since she arrived at the shelter! At first, she was fearful of people and of her new environment. But our cat behavior staff has worked hard to gain her trust, and now she allows people to pet her. She has such a fun personality and loves to play – if you throw her a treat, she’ll bat it around and chase after it. She’s such a cutie! She’s done a great job at coming out of her shell, and just needs a patient adopter who can give her the time she needs to adjust to new people and a new home. This sweetie is worth it!

Miel is eligible for a 30-day adoption trial. Take her home for a month, get to know and love her, and we’ll provide all the supplies. At the end of 30 days, you can make your adoption official. Email foster@pasadenahumane.org to get your adoption trial started!

The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.

New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.

Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email. 

- Brad Haugaard
