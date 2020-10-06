Meil Coming Out of Her Shell, Showing Her Fun Personality

Miel is eligible for a 30-day adoption trial. Take her home for a month, get to know and love her, and we’ll provide all the supplies. At the end of 30 days, you can make your adoption official. Email foster@pasadenahumane.org to get your adoption trial started!
The adoption fee for cats is $90. All cat adoptions include spay or neuter, microchip, and age-appropriate vaccines.
New adopters will receive a complimentary health-and-wellness exam from VCA Animal Hospitals, as well as a goody bag filled with information about how to care for your pet.
Pets may not be available for adoption and cannot be held for potential adopters by phone calls or email.
