Lunch at Peach Cafe
Lunch at Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado just west of Ivy. Got the Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich with a side of fruit for $12 and an iced tea for $2.75. Very good!
- Brad Haugaard
