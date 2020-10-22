News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Lunch at Peach Cafe

Lunch at Peach Cafe, on the north side of Colorado just west of Ivy. Got the Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich with a side of fruit for $12 and an iced tea for $2.75. Very good!

- Brad Haugaard 
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)