News: brad@bradhaugaard.com   •  Restaurants   •  Schools   •  Police   •  Map  •  Movies  •  Library Catalog, Activities  •  Facebook / Twitter / RSS

Ballot Box in Library Park

If you don’t want to mail in your ballot, you can drop it off at a variety of places. One of the closest ones is probably at Monrovia Library Park. Here’s the ballot dropbox on Palm Avenue on the north side of the library.

- Brad Haugaard
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)