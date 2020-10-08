News: brad@bradhaugaard.com •
Restaurants
•
Schools
•
Police
•
Map
•
Movies
•
Library Catalog
,
Activities
•
Facebook
/
Twitter
/
RSS
Ballot Box in Library Park
If you don’t want to mail in your ballot, you can drop it off at a variety of places. One of the closest ones is probably at Monrovia Library Park. Here’s the ballot dropbox on Palm Avenue on the north side of the library.
- Brad Haugaard
Posted by
Brad
at
10/08/2020
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment